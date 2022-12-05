Brock Library offering facilities to aid students during the exam period

Photo by: Moritz Kindler

Abbey Bilotta

Beginning last week, the Matheson Learning Commons in the Brock Library has extended their normal schedule to provide additional study time for students during the exam season.

The James A. Gibson Library typically offers hours of study from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. From Nov. 27 to Dec. 20, however, students will have the opportunity to experience late-night study hours in the library’s main floor learning commons until 2:30 a.m.

These new hours will be available to students from Sunday to Thursday. Friday and Saturday hours will remain the same, with exceptions on specific nights during the exam season. Friday, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 will also be offering extended hours until 2:30 a.m., while Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 will have extended hours until 11 p.m.

Despite the extra hours of study provided by Brock’s library, floors five through 10 will maintain their normal schedule, meaning students can only access this benefit by remaining on the library’s main floor. Due to this, group study rooms on floors five through 10 will also be unavailable after normal closing hours and library services, such as borrowing and research help, will also stick to the normal year-long schedule.

In addition to the extra study time located in the Matheson Learning Commons, BUSU is aiding students by offering a “Drive Home” shuttle service, available from Nov. 28 to Dec. 20.

BUSU has partnered with ZoomZoom to provide students with a ride home during late night hours. This allows students who may not have access to their own vehicle or who typically rely on Niagara Region public transit the opportunity to take advantage of the library’s later schedule. Students will have the opportunity to access one free ride from the service during the exam season.

To access the free ride, students must download the zoom.cab app and make a booking on the app between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday. Students then must use the code “BADGER” when booking the trip to access the free ride.

Students must be sure to wait in the correct pickup location after ordering their ride, which is located at the vestibule between the library entrance and the Rankin Family Pavilion. Additionally, when booking the free trip, students must make sure they are on campus and are in between the offered pickup times in order to access the ride for free.

Such services are offered by Brock and BUSU in hopes of allowing students access to additional study hours during arguably one of the most stressful times of the semester.

