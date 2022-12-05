Men’s Basketball: Brock overpowers number-one-ranked Carleton

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Tomas Morgan

Heading into the matchup on Dec. 2, the number-five ranked Badgers were looking to prove themselves as the top dog over the number-one ranked Carleton Ravens.

The Badgers got off to a great start, going on a 5-0 run to start the game on a three from Godsman Kwakwah and a dunk by Jordan Tcheunte. Carleton would answer with their first bucket of the game, ending the early run for Brock but, unfortunately for Carleton, the Badgers answered with a 6-0 run, forcing the Ravens to take the first timeout of the game.

The Badgers’ did not miss a beat coming out of the timeout. They continued to press out scoring and rebounding Carleton on both ends of the floor. Tcheunte continued to put on a show as he had 11 points through the first 5:30 of the game.

By the end of the first quarter, Brock stretched the lead to double digits, dominating the game 22-9 and shooting 50 per cent from the three-point line and 47.6 per cent from the field.

The Ravens looked demoralized as the beating continued into the second quarter. Brock continued to out rebound Carleton on the offensive glass, leading to many second-chance buckets. Brock guard Kascius Small-Martin got going in the second quarter scoring back-to-back to extend the Badgers’ lead to 12 with a step-back jumper and a long three. Small-Martin added a couple more buckets throughout the quarter finishing the half with 14 points, two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes of play.

Carelton could not get anything going despite the efforts of Aiden Warnholz who played all but one minute in the first half. He shot 50 per cent from the field, managing 10 points and adding five rebounds and two assists. The Badgers looked great leading 49-34 through one half.

The second half commenced and Brock continued to dominate. Despite Carleton scoring the first point of the third quarter, Brock answered quickly with a 5-2 run, once again Small-Martin adding back-to-back buckets. The Badgers managed to keep the lead to at least 12, not allowing Carleton to string together any rhythm on offence while keeping them on their toes on defence.

The largest lead of the game came when Brock guard Daniel Caldwell hit a three to extend the lead to 17, 65-48. But would a Raven’s buzzer-beater three to end the third give them some life?

The answer was no. Even though the Ravens brought the lead back to single digits with just under five minutes left, Brock’s resilience and never say die effort on both ends of the floor led them to an 80-67 win over the number-one-ranked team in Canada.

Jordan Tcheunte finished the game with the most points, racking a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Kascius Small-Martin concluded with 18 points of his own, while guard Isiah Bujdoso notched the most assists on the team with six, also putting up double-digit points with 13.

The Badgers closed out 2022 on Dec. 4 losing 82-70 against the University of Ottawa. Brock now sits at 7-2 on the season and will not play another game until 2023 when they will match up against Queen’s Gaels on Jan. 6. Their first home game of the new year will be Jan. 18 against McMaster Marauders.

All information about the Brock men’s basketball team including the schedule and roster can be found here.

