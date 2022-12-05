Police request public help in search for vandal who damaged 16 vehicles in Welland and Pelham

Photo by: John Matychuk

Christian Roethling

On the early morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29, a vandal damaged 16 vehicles in Welland and Pelham. The vandal used an unknown tool to smash the windows of the affected vehicles, all of which were parked during the incidents.

Niagara Regional Police continue to search for the suspect, whom they describe as a white male, aged 18 to 25 years old. The suspect is thought to be six feet tall and have a thin build. They were allegedly wearing a puffy black winter jacket with the hood up, black track pants, and a winter toque.

Surveillance footage caught the vandal driving a four-door grey sedan, believed by authorities to be a Honda Civic. In the footage, they can be seen breaking the driver-side window of one of the now-damaged vehicles.

According to a news release, the incidents took place between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. The crimes were committed in the areas of Autumn Crescent-Oakcrest Avenue and Heritage Lane-Countryside Drive in Welland, and the areas of Rolling Meadows Boulevard-Vista Drive-Berkwood Place, Cherry Ridge Boulevard-Sandra Drive, and Oakridge Boulevard-Concord Street in Pelham.

As the police continue to search for the individual, they are calling on the support of the public to aid in their efforts. Authorities have asked residents of the applicable areas to check any surveillance footage they might have captured on the night of the crimes.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to reach out to the lead detective by phone at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009395.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can do so online through Crime Stoppers of Niagara or by dialling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Cash rewards are available for anyone who comes into contact with the program providing information that leads to an arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...