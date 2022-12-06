Women’s basketball move to 5-4 before break after tight win over Carleton

Luke Sweeney

Going into their Friday, Dec. 2 match against the Carleton University Ravens, the women’s basketball team was sitting on a three-game losing skid and looking to turn the tables on their season and avoid falling to a .500 4-4 record.

The Ravens, who as of Monday are third in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) East Division and fifth in the OUA overall. Brock, through nine games played, is second in a weak Central Division and is eighth in the OUA.

The Badgers burst out to a productive start, finishing the first quarter up 21-11, thanks to a big scoring run powered by Olivia Fiorucci, Noor Bazzi and Madalyn Weinert.

In the second quarter though, the Badgers couldn’t put anything together offensively early, squandering their 10 point lead to open the quarter. Though a quick run by Carleton put a dent in Brock’s lead, Brock was able to hit enough jumpers and free throws to stay competitive. Carleton, however, matched the Badgers shot for shot. Exploding for 17 points in the quarter, the Ravens bench slowly eroded Brock’s lead down to a basket, after having gone up by two points themselves with less than two minutes remaining in the half.

Thanks to a strong offensive start, the Badgers were able to fend off Carleton’s second-quarter surge, leading 38-37 at half.

Weinert and Fiorucci got off to a hot start to the half that buoyed the Badgers in the third quarter. On a scoring run where the duo combined for 14 straight Badger points, Brock pushed the lead as high as seven.

Nevertheless, the Badgers couldn’t secure a sizable lead. The Ravens shot over 40 per cent from beyond the arc, keeping the score a tight 53-55 for the Badgers heading into the final frame.

After Allison Addy stretched that to a four point lead, the usual suspects took over the scoring responsibilities. Carleton stayed competitive, keeping the difference within single digits and getting as close as within four, they ultimately fell 73-65 on two late Madalyn Weinert free throws.

Weinert, Bazzi and Fiorucci, who scored the Badgers final 14 points, and 16 of the 18 the team scored in the fourth quarter, in addition to Theresa Brown, were the key contributors on the night.

Brown led the Badgers with a game-high 13 first half points on 5-9 field goal shooting, and finished with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Weinert once again led the team with 22 points, propelling her to 13th in the OUA in points per game. Out of the top 15 scorers, Weinert plays the third least minutes per game, but also has the third worst field goal and three-point percentages.

Weinert also had 14 rebounds (where she is 11th in the OUA per game), six assists (eighth in the OUA per game), four blocks (seventh in the OUA per game) and a steal for her second straight double-double.

Fiorucci was second on the team in points with 17, chipping in eight rebounds, four assists and a steal, while Bazzi rounded out the offence with 13 points, an assist, a block and a rebound.

The Badgers next game was at home against the University of Ottawa on Sunday Dec. 4, their last game until the season picks up again in January. Despite a huge fourth quarter comeback effort, after being outscored in each of the first three quarters, it was too late, falling to 5-4. For their full schedule, go to gobadgers.ca.

