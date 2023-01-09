Brock’s Got Talent is back!

Photo by: Charlie Martin

Dapo Babajide

Brock’s Got Talent is a competition by BrockTV where participating students showcase their skills and talents, and it’s back for its 2023 season. This year, the competition will be in front of a live studio audience.

Recruitment for this year’s performers takes place in two steps: first, participants must submit a video to BrockTV, then some submissions are chosen to perform on stage.

The submission process includes uploading a two-minute-maximum private video that showcases a talent on YouTube. Submissions for Brock’s Got Talent are open until midnight on Jan. 23. Participants must be a Brock University undergraduate student. Filming in portrait mode is advised. A link for the video can then be shared here.

Those selected to perform after submitting their video will do so in the heats at Union Station at 12 p.m. from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. Three finalists will be voted in by Brock Students. They will perform at the live finale on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. The winner of the event will be decided by a panel of judges at the live finale.

All live performances will be streamed on the Students’ Union’s Instagram; @BrockBUSU. The hosts of this year’s Brock’s Got Talent are Lucas Michtics and Rizzwan.

There are a total of three prizes for the competition’s top three finalists. The prize for third place is $100 in gift cards, the prize for second place is $150 in gift cards and the winner of the event goes home with $250 in gift cards, and the opportunity to take part in the Ontario-wide COCA’s Got Talent.

Like this: Like Loading...