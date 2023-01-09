BUSU welcoming students back to campus with annual Frost Week

Photo by: Charlie Martin

Abbey Bilotta

Frost Week is fast approaching to help bring excitement into the new year and the beginning of the winter semester.

As students prepare for a new academic term following the winter break, BUSU is ready to smooth the transition back into classes by offering numerous events, allowing students the opportunity to return to their studies with ease.

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 16, the Brock community will be able to celebrate the return to campus by participating in various events and shows, as well as earn the chance to win several prizes offered by BUSU. The events will be accessible for students all week long, with Frost Week coming to a conclusion on Saturday, Jan. 21.

On Jan. 16, students will have the opportunity to enjoy ice skating at the Canada Games Park, while on Jan. 17, BUSU will be offering a live magic show (further information and registration details for both events are to be announced).

Students can also look forward to the Frost Week Drag Bingo & Show on Jan. 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Located downstairs at Isaac’s Bar and Grill, the bingo will be hosted by Vanity a la mode, with the opportunity to win numerous prizes. At 9 p.m., following the bingo, Troyboy entertainment will be putting on a drag show spectacular.

The event will feature Troyboy Parks, Sapphyre Poison, Violet Seductions Parks, Eboni Parks, Diamond Hymen and Queen Victoria Parks. The event will also include a bar for students over the age of 19 and a buffet which will close at 9 p.m. Tickets for the event are five dollars and are available for purchase here.

Isaac’s will also be hosting an Après Ski 19+ Night, going hand in hand with the Frost Week theme. The night will include a $5five-dollar cover fee, a free coat check, as well as bottle service and VIP entry available for a group of up to 10 for the price of $150. The night will begin at 9 p.m. Registration for the event is available here, while those who wish to register for bottle service must email isaacs@brockbusu.ca.

The week will conclude with the Frost Week IceDogs Game on Jan. 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Located at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, students can access discounted tickets by using the code “Frost23,” available for purchase here.

Students can also join in on various other events throughout the week, such as a complimentary breakfast on Jan. 19, the Clubs Fair on Jan. 18, puppy yoga, and more.

In addition to the many events being put on, BUSU will also be offering various giveaways, such as a $1,000 trip to Blue Mountain, $300 in Ticketmaster gift cards and $200 to spend at Foot Locker.

For more information on Frost Week and its numerous events, be sure to visit BUSU’s official Instagram.

