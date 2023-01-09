St. Catharines is welcoming more film productions 

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Dapo Babajide

In Dec. 2022, the City of St. Catharines launched FilmSTC to support the film industry’s economy and promote the city’s streets as a destination for film, TV and streaming industries.

In 2021, Ontario’s film and TV industry contributed a total of $2.88 billion dollars to the Province’s economy, according to Ontario Creates. This created 48,135 full-time, equivalent, direct and spin-off jobs.

FilmSTC’s website displays some beautiful and diverse scenery St. Catharines has to offer for film production crews. Residents and property owners can also use the website to find out the process of registering and promoting their property for potential upcoming film productions.

“We’re proud of the growth that has been seen in the film production industry here in St. Catharines. It is a source of pride for our residents to see locations within our city featured in films and productions of all kinds,” said St. Catharines Mayor, Mat Siscoe. “Whether it’s our unique downtown core, our heritage neighborhoods, the rolling farmlands, our waterfront landscapes or our elegant vineyards – St. Catharines is an exceptional choice as a backdrop for all types of production.”

Last year, St. Catharines received more than 40 inquiries for film production. Movies and TV shows that have used parts of St. Catharines scenery include Christmas on Mistletoe Lake, which featured the Port Dalhousie Pier and lighthouses and The Hardy Boys; which used the Port Dalhousie Marina as a backdrop for some scenes.

Other TV shows with shoots in St. Catharines in recent times include The Handmaid’s Tale and Anne with an E.





