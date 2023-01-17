Niagara’s Ice Wine Festival is here until the end of January

Photo by: Kelsey Kight

Abbey Bilotta

The Niagara Ice Wine Festival, an annual celebration that lasts the entire month of January, has returned to offer numerous wine-related activities.

Throughout the month, Niagara’s locals and tourists will have the opportunity to experience wine country in the winter. In addition to the three weekends accompanied by wine and culinary events, attendees of the festival will also be able to take in the view of thousands of snow-covered acres and vines.

While participating individuals can enjoy some of Niagara’s appraised ice wines, locals and tourists can also celebrate the month of January by partaking in any of the many events being put on by the Niagara Icewine Festival.

As opposed to typical wines made up of grapes harvested during the warmer weather, ice wine is recognized by using grapes harvested during the winter, when the fruit is frozen to the vine. The distinctively sweet wine thrives in the colder Canadian climate, making it a winter staple in the Niagara region.

Some experiences included in the 2023 festival are The Winter Wine Garden, a fireside wine-tasting experience available at Peller Estates Winery and Restaurant between Jan. 20 to Jan. 22 and Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, as well as The Oaklands Firepit Experience, a similar fireside event available during the same two weekends taking place at the Riverbed Inn & Vineyard. Also available at Peller Estates Winery is the Icewine Luxe Lounge, an elegant wine and dining experience on a heated patio, that will be offered on the last two Saturdays and Sundays of the month.

Inniskilin’s Illumination Night is another notable event that will give visitors the opportunity to relax and sip ice wine whilst sitting underneath an incredible light experience. This feature is offered between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Feb. 26. Additionally, between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 28, as well as 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 29, individuals can take advantage of Niagara-on-the-Lake’s Icewine Village. Located on Queen Street in the Heritage District, the event consists of a winter wonderland filled with historical artifacts and delicious food and wine options.

In addition to the festival’s many events, locals and tourists can also opt into the Discovery Pass Program, which allows those who purchase the pass the ability to enjoy six unique wine and culinary experiences. The pass is $49 and available for use each weekend throughout the month. This year, individuals also have the option to purchase a Friday-only version of the pass for a valued price. Passes for both experiences are currently on sale and can be purchased here.

Some participating wineries consist of 13th Street Winery, Jackson Triggs Winery, Pillitteri Estates Winery, Trius Winery and many more.

For more information regarding Niagara’s Ice Wine Festival and its numerous events and features, be sure to visit the festival’s official website.

