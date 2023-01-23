5 upcoming 2023 movies you don’t want to miss

Photo by: Jake Hills on Unsplash

2022 was a great year for movies. From horrifying films like Parker Finn’s Smile starring Sosie Bacon, to your typical comedy such as John Hamburg’s Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg and educational movies like Bill Collage’s Emancipation starring Will Smith, it was a well rounded year for motion pictures.

What made last year’s films one-of-a-kind was how unique some of them were. Movies that came out last year like Triangle of Sadness, White Noise, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Menu and Everything Everywhere All at Once didn’t follow the typical movie structure; unless one had read a film synopsis beforehand, the endings were almost impossible to guess.

While 2022’s movies were excellent, several motion pictures to be released this year also look promising. Equipped with legendary directors and big Hollywood names and notable franchises; here are five movies that could win some film awards this year.

1. Barbie

Set to be released in Canada on July 21, Barbie is a romantic comedy directed by Greta Gerwig, who also wrote it alongsideNoah Baumbach, alongside Gerwig. The movie is based on the “Barbie” invented by Ruth Handler. The film focuses on Barbie setting off to the human world to find true happiness. Margot Robbie plays “Barbie,” while Ryan Gosling stars as “Ken.” Some other well known names in the supporting cast include Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae and Kate McKinnon.

2. Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is an upcoming war and drama directed film by Christopher Nolan, who also did the movie’s screenplay. The film follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist known for his research and design of the atomic bomb. Clillian Murphy plays “J. Robert Oppenheimer.” This film is also packed with some big Hollywood names including Emily Blunt as “Katherine Oppenheimer,” Matt Damon as “Leslie Groves,” Robert Downey Jr. as “Lewis Strauss,” and Florence Pugh as “Jean Tatlock.” Oppenheimer is set to be released on July 21.

3. Wonka

Set to be released on Dec. 15, Wonka is an adventure, comedy and family film that focuses on a young “Willy Wonka,” and his relations with the Oompa-Loompas in his early adventures. Wonka is directed by Paul Kind and written by Simon Farnaby alongside King. The film is based on the characters of British novelist Roald Dahl in his 1964 Charlie and the chocolate factory children’s fantasy novel. The film’s cast includes Timothée Chalamet as “Willy Wonka. The supporting cast includes Rowan Atkinson and Keegan-Michael Key.

4. John Wick: Chapter 4

The fourth installation in the John Wick film series, John Wick: Chapter 4 is an action and neo-noir film set to be released on Mar. 24, directed by Chad Stahelski. Michael Finch and Shay Hatten provided the screenplay, which is based on the creator of the John Wick franchise; Derek Kolstad’s characters. Hitman “Jonathan Wick,” with an increasing bounty on his head, takes on some of the most powerful enemies and alliances around the world. Keanu Reeves plays “Jonathan Wick” and Lawrence Fishburne plays “The Bowery King.”

5. Fast X

Fast X is the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious action and adventure film franchise. It is directed by Louis Leterrier and the screenplay is by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau. Fast X’s storyline is a direct sequel to F9, the ninth main installment in the franchise. May 19, 2023 is the release date given to the film. Vin Diesel reprises his role as “Dominic Toretto” and Jason Statham plays “Deckard Shaw.” Others in the cast include Jason Momoa as “Dante,” John Cena as “Jakob Toretto.” The supporting cast also includes some famous names such as Helen Mirren and Cardi B.

With Barbie giving a live action portrayal of a very successful commercial product; Oppenheimer shedding light on one of the most influential men in war history; Wonka giving a re-do on a beloved children’s fantasy story; John Wick: Chapter 4 and Fast X adding more to two well-known movie franchises, as well as other films coming out this year—2023 seems promising for the big screen.

