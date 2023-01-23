Brock SWAC offering various resources to aid students in need of mental health support

Photo by: Total Shape on Unsplash

Abbey Bilotta

As the colder months tend to welcome seasonal blues, Brock has plenty of mental health resources to aid students in need.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of depression that occurs based on the changing seasons. Beginning in the fall and typically lasting until the warmer months in spring, SAD typically occurs due to a lack of engagement in outdoor activities or hobbies, causing a significant effect on many individuals’ mood and day-to-day life.

While approximately 15 per cent of Canadians report having experienced a mild case of SAD during their lifetime, two to three per cent of people experience severe depression from the disorder. SAD also primarily affects individuals between the ages of 18 and 30, while women are more likely to experience the disorder than men. Overall, SAD makes up 10 per cent of all reported cases of depression.

In light of SAD’s effect in Canada and its relevance amongst young adults, Brock offers numerous mental health resources through the Student Wellness and Accessibility Centre (SWAC).

Brock SWAC works to combat any and all mental health issues which students may be experiencing, SAD included. The centre offers various personal counselling services, which students can access either by booking an appointment, chatting with a counsellor through the My SSP app, or even accessing same-day drop-in appointments for emergencies (these appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis). Students can also receive urgent counselling services by contacting 1-833-276-2533.

The official Brock SWAC Instagram provides additional information on mental health resources on campus. The centre offers specific walk-in urgent counselling for international students, varsity athletes, as well as students attending the Marylin I. Walker campus. Information on these resources are detailed in a Brock SWAC Instagram post here.

In addition to the resources provided on Brock SWAC’s website and Instagram, the centre offers several initiatives in preparation for Bell Let’s Talk Day, which will take place this Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Bell Let’s Talk Day is an initiative dedicated to combatting mental health in Canada by promoting awareness, acceptance and action towards mental illness. This year, in recognition of the day, Brock SWAC will be hosting an event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Market Hall, where students can engage with numerous self care stations while enjoying various amenities, such as snacks, refreshments and even live music.

Additionally, students will be able to visit mental health support information tables at the men’s hockey game on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Canada Games Park, as well as at the women’s and men’s volleyball games at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Bob Davis Gymnasium.

At both the Market Hall event and the sporting events, students will get a chance to receive complimentary toques and gratitude journals. The Market Hall event will also be providing free lanyards and reusable bags to students, while the sporting events will be handing out rally towels as well.

In addition to the events and resources being provided by Brock SWAC, Brock also offers support towards Bell Let’s Talk Day and students needing mental health support through the Brock Student Mental Health Fund. Students can contribute to the fund by purchasing any general merchandise from the Brock Campus Store until Jan. 27, which will donate 10 per cent of its net proceeds to the cause. Donations can also be made directly here.

For more information on mental health resources offered at Brock, visit the Brock SWAC website. Individuals can also visit the Bell Let’s Talk Day website for additional information on the day and its cause.

