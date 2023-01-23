Brock women curlers to represent Canada at Swiss Cup

Photo by: Charlie Martin

Tomas Morgan

Two Brock Badgers will be representing Canada at the upcoming Swiss Cup, an early season international curling tournament held in Switzerland. The athletes, Grace Cave and Julia Markle will compete in the tournament after clinching a spot at the Canadian Jr. Cup on Dec. 28, where they won a silver medal.

Grace Cave is a fourth-year kinesiology student and has curled on the Brock women’s curling team since the 2019-20 season. She has also represented Ontario at many tournaments including the 2019 U18 Canadian Championships in Sherwood Park, Alberta and the 2022 New Holland Canadian U21 Curling Championship.

Julia Markle is a first-year business communications student who has also represented Ontario at U18 tournaments. She also had a chance to compete in Nationals, competing with the team from the London Curling Club in April of 2022. Teammates Sadie McCutcheon and Emily Middaugh will also join Cave and Markle along with coach Jodi McCutcheon.

The Swiss Cup is often a tournament that many young curlers compete at. One of Canada’s best curlers, Rachel Homan, competed at the Swiss cup at the beginning of her career. Since then Homan has medaled at the Canadian women’s national curling championships, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, seven times, winning gold three times, silver three times and bronze once.

Until then the Brock women’s curling team will compete in the Brock invitational on Jan. 21-22 and the OUA Championship which will be hosted in Oshawa from Feb. 3-5.

All other information on the Brock women’s Curling team can be found here and more information regarding the Swiss Cup can be found at curlingzone.com.

Like this: Like Loading...