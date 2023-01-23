Niagara Police appeal to public in aiding with investigation of fatal explosion

Photo by: Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Christian Roethling

Nearly a week after the fatal explosion at the Ssonix Products facility that resulted in one death, Niagara Police have begun asking the public for assistance in providing evidence that may prove pertinent to their investigation.

Niagara Police continue to search for the cause of the explosion, which required several residences and businesses in the area to evacuate.

Although the cause remains unknown, Niagara Police are hoping that members of the public with video footage of the incident might step forward to aid in their efforts.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Niagara Region Police Service (NRPS), the Office of the Fire Marshal, the St. Catharines Fire Service, the Ministry of Labour and the Office of the Coroner. Together, these sources hope to uncover the cause of the deadly explosion.

The police are especially interested in any footage that shows the fire in its early stages.

The Ministry of Labour has also told CBC Hamilton that an inspector, occupational hygienist and engineer have been brought in to assist in the investigation.

Any members of the public who wish to provide footage are asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option three, extension 1009964.

Those who wish to assist anonymously can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Anyone who contacts Crime Stoppers with information that leads to an arrest will be offered a cash reward.

