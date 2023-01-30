Brock Badgers January Performance Report

Photo by:

Dapo Babajide

The Badgers continued their seasons through January. Here are their current standings and the month’s star athletes.

All-Star Badgers: January Student Athletes of the Week

The week of Jan. 9 saw Michael Ivanov for men’s track and field and Sadie Dick for women’s volleyball.

Jumping 6.48 metres, Ivanov won the gold medal in the Men’s Long Jump event at UofT’s Sharon Anderson Meet. He also set a new school record in the Men’s Pole Vault event with a height of 4.40 metres, placing him fourth overall. Dick recorded 20.5 points, her career high in points, in a win over the Nippising Lakers. She also got two solo blocks and three block assists.

For the week of Jan. 16, the athletes of the week were Brianna Fraser for women’s wrestling and Kylar Code for men’s volleyball.

Fraser got first overall in the women’s 76kg event at the Brock Open, making it her third gold medal result for this season. Fraser won gold in the same event at the York Open and East Stroudsburg Invitational during the fall semester. In a game against the McMaster Marauders, Code had a game high of 16 points from 14 kills, as well as one service ace and two block assists.

Athletes for the week of Jan. 23 were Madalyn Weinhart for women’s basketball and Adam Berg for men’s hockey.

Weinhart in a comeback home victory against the York Lions, put up a total of 34 points, her career high in points for a single game. She also put up nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and five blocks, setting a new career high in blocks in a single game. Berg had three goals in a win against the Western Mustangs, and an assist on the game winner. In a game against the Windsor Lancers, Berg set a new career high for points, scoring five in a 7-4 Badgers victory.

The week of Jan. 31 saw Emily Foest for women’s volleyball and Roman Basran for men’s hockey as the athletes of the week.

Foest was the key factor in a Badgers back-to-back victory over the york lions. She currently ranks third on the team in total points, total kills and total service aces. Basran, a goaltender for his team, had a total of 34 saves in a game against the Toronto Varsity Blues and 24 saves against the Waterloo Warriors the following day.

January Standings for Badgers Varsity Teams

January was a split month for most Badgers teams. No teams went undefeated. Badgers Figure Skating delivered, winning an event as a team. Men’s basketball also powered through, they only lost one game in the first month of 2023.

Basketball

Men’s basketball showed out in the first month of the year, they finished with six wins and one loss. They finished Jan. with an overall record of 13 wins and three losses. Women’s basketball did a satisfactory job, they finished with four wins and three losses in Jan., making their overall record nine wins and seven losses.

Curling

On Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, Brock Badgers Curling hosted the Brock Invitational at the St. Catharines Golf and Country Club. Both teams played four games total. The men finished with a two wins, two losses record, defeating McMaster Marauders and the York Lions, but losing to the Waterloo Warriors and the Laurier Golden Hawks. The women finished with a record of three wins and one loss, defeating the Waterloo Warriors, York Lions, Laurier Golden Hawks and losing to the McMaster Marauders.

Figure Skating

On Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, Brock figure skating took part in the OUA Winter Invitational at Waterloo, Ontario. The Badgers finished with a total of six podium results; three golds, two silvers, and one bronze, including one as a team in the Team Synchro event.

Hockey

Men’s hockey finished the month with five wins and three losses. However, they came out of January with a win streak of four. Their overall record is 16 wins and seven losses. Women’s hockey lost more than they won, finishing the month with a record of three wins and five losses.

Squash

On Jan. 21, Badgers’ squash teams competed in the Toronto Winter Invitational. Both the men’s and women’s teams defeated the Ottawa Gee-Gees and lost to the Guelph Gryphons.

Swimming

Badgers swimming competed in the Toronto Grand Prix from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, and the Toronto Winter Invitational from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, where they achieved a total of four podium results and 18 top ten finishes. On Jan. 28, they competed in the Brock Winter Invitational, where men and women placed second overall with 800 points and 639 points respectively.

Track and Field

Badgers’ track and field team competed in four meets in January; the Sharon Anderson Meet, where they racked up a total of six podium results, the Windsor Can Am Classic, where they came out with one podium result, the Don Wright Team Challenge and SUNY Brockport Invitational, which both took place on the same day, where they achieved a total of ten podium results.

Volleyball

Men’s volleyball could not find their rhythm in January, they finished the month with one win and six losses. They have an overall record of three wins and twelve losses. Women’s volleyball kept their composure and finished January with five wins and two losses, giving them an overall record of 13 wins and two losses.

Wrestling

Badgers wrestling competed in three tournaments in January; the Brock Invitational, where both the women and men’s team finished with seven top five results and the men came out with

Like this: Like Loading...