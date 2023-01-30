Nominees for the 95th Academy Awards announced

Photo by: Mirko Fabian on Unsplash.

Austin Evans

The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards have been announced. Here are some of the notable categories and nominees.

There are four acting awards, split by gender and role. The nominees for actress in a leading role are Cate Blanchett in Tár, Ana de Armas in Blonde, Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie, Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans and Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Nominees for actor in a leading role are Austin Butler in Elvis, Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser in The Whale, Paul Mescal in Aftersun and Bill Nighy in Living.

For actress in a supporting role, the nominees are Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hong Chau in The Whale, Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin and both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The nominees for actor in a supporting role are Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway, Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans, Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once and both Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin.

The awards for writing are also split, this time between original and adapted screenplays. Adapted screenplays are those based off of previously established material, including sequels to other films. The nominees for writing in the adapted screenplay category are All Quiet on the Western Front, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Living, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking.

In the original screenplay category, the nominees for best writing are The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár and Triangle of Sadness.

As for the Best Picture award, the nominees are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of the Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

As these nominees may indicate, certain films are up for a wide variety of awards. Everything Everywhere All At Once has the most nominations with 11, including two for supporting actress. The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front are tied for second with nine nominations each, followed by Elvis with eight. Of note is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; despite Marvel’s box office presence, they are rarely nominated for the Academy Awards. The only other time they were nominated was in 2019 for the original Black Panther.

As for the studios themselves, A24 has the most nominations at 17, usurping last year’s winner Netflix, who has 16 this year. A24’s nominations are split between five films, primarily receiving nods for Everything Everywhere All At Once. In comparison, Netflix has eight films nominated, with most of their nominations going towards All Quiet on the Western Front. Warner Bros. comes in third with 11 nominations, split entirely between Elvis and The Batman.

There was a wide variety of movies last year, and these awards help to highlight some exceptional performances and stories. While there are some notable absences such as Nope and Don’t Worry Darling, the nominated films represent some of the best the industry has to offer.

Like this: Like Loading...