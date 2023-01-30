Two Canada Summer Games building projects honoured with design award

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Dapo Babajide

The Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games took place in Aug. last year in the Niagara Region. The project spurred the construction of various competition venues across the Region. Two legacy projects, which hosted some Niagara 2022 Summer Games sports competitions, have won Niagara Biennial Design Awards; The Neil Campbell Rowing Centre and Walker Sports and Abilities Centre.

The Niagara Biennial Design Awards are for buildings that represent the quality and diversity of design of Niagara Region’s buildings.

The Neil Campbell Rowing Centre’s project team included the Niagara 2022 Summer Games, the City Of St. Catharines and Henley Rowing Corporation. Located in the Royal Canadian Henley Rowing Course at 72 Henley Island Drive, St. Catharines, it was awarded the Grand prize in Architecture for the 2022 Niagara Biennial Design Awards. The judges, a panel team of design professionals, praised the rowing centre for its simplicity.

“The design is a master class in ‘less is so much more,’ showing what can be achieved with the least amount of ornamentation to beautifully capture a space that connects to its surroundings,” said the judges. “The graceful simplicity and openness of the built form partly floats above the water, perfectly evoking the essence of the sport it serves. There is stunning transparency through the building to the water and a beautiful glow at night.”

Walker Sports and Abilities Centre was built in partnership by various organizations in the region including the City of St. Catharines, City of Thorold, the Niagara 2022 Summer Games, Brock University, and several architectural organizations. The building was awarded with an Outstanding Achievement Award for Architecture. Walker Sports and Abilities Centre is located in Canada Games Park at 2021, Canada Games Way, Thorold. The judges praised the building’s uniqueness and the thought behind the project.

“The building and outdoor athletic facilities are brilliantly executed, resulting in a game changer for this underutilized corner of the Brock University campus. The scale and program of this project is complex and was executed in such a skillfully thoughtful way. The facility redefines the area with its unique and sophisticated design identity, and its sense of openness and invitation presents a strong connection with the community it serves,” said the judges.

There were 35 building nominations for this year’s Biennial Design Awards. The judges awarded Biennial Awards to 11 buildings across five design categories.

The full list of 2022 Niagara Biennial Award Winners can be found here.

