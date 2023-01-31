Princeton Review Law School preparation sessions available for Brock students at no cost 

Photo by: Charlie Martin

Valentina Guerra

Whether a student is set on going to law school post-graduation or, at the very least, have considered becoming a lawyer, preparing for law school is a rigorous and often costly endeavour.

However, organizations such as The Princeton Review are dedicated to helping students get into their dream schools, offering free online resources to aid in students’ application processes to figuring out further steps such as post-graduate programs including law school, medical school, and nursing school.

For Badgers interested in a future in law, the Princeton Review will host a Virtual Mock LSAT Day and Virtual Law School Symposium available for Brock students at no cost.

The Virtual Law School Symposium will take place from 6 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, and aims to explain the law school application process to Brock students. Attending students can expect to receive an overview of how to apply to law school, a discussion of strategies for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT), and an interactive Q&A period with law school graduates and current law students.

Additionally, the Virtual Mock LSAT Day is taking place from 10 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, which will give Brock students a chance to write a practice LSAT online. Students will also be able to access a detailed performance report once the test is over, which will help identify weaknesses in different LSAT categories and note their projected LSAT scores.

Along with offering free online sessions for universities, the Princeton Review also features free strategy and trivia sessions available for anyone to register on their website.

Some examples include the LSAT Logic Games Strategy Session, occurring on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 9 to 10:30 p.m., and the LSAT Arguments Strategy Session, hosted online from 9 to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 1. These sessions will deal with more specialized strategies for acing the LSAT, the first one teaching how to understand the logic games section of the test, and the second explaining how to approach the logical reasoning questions correctly.

Likewise, the Princeton Review offers the LSAT Trivia Session on Tuesday, Mar. 2, from 10 to 11:30 p.m.

To register for the Brock-specific law school preparation sessions and other freely available Princeton Review sessions, click here.

