Badgers beat Varsity Blues at home, improving to 14-3

Tomas Morgan

On Feb. 3, the Brock men’s basketball team was back at home for a game against the University of Toronto (U of T) Varsity Blues. Heading into the game, Badgers were just one win ahead of U of T in their divisional standings with a record of 13-3, but U of T had two games in hand against them at 12-6.

The game had a slow offensive start as both teams shot a combined two for 11 through the first three minutes. At around the halfway mark of the quarter, the scoring started to pick up as Badger Godsman Kwakwah scored a spin-around jumper, followed up with a Michael Okeke steal, leading to a fast break dunk.

The U of T Varsity Blues answered back with back-to-back threes, both scored by Ryan Rudnick. The quarter continued to be close down the stretch and would finish with a last possession three from Kwakwah to send the Badgers up 23-20 heading into the second quarter.

Badgers started the second quarter the way they ended the first –with a three – but this time from Daniel Caldwell. Though on the next three possessions on the offensive, the Badgers came up short, shooting zero for five and allowing U of T to storm back, taking their first lead of the game 25-23.

But a Kwakwah three ended the Varsity Blues’ run and sparked the Badgers on a 7-0 run to regain the lead, 30-25. Badgers controlled the quarter offensively, outscoring the Varsity Blues 22-18, finishing the quarter 48 per cent from the field and were up 45-38.

Godsman Kwakwah had 15 points and shot four of five from beyond the arc in the first half. While Daniel Caldwell had 11 points, four rebounds, two steals and one block, with six of his 11 points from three-point range.

Caldwell continued his strong performance, netting Brock’s first bucket of the third quarter. But the Badgers went cold soon after as many trips to the free-throw line resulted in less than 50 per cent shooting.

Just five minutes into the third quarter, the Varsity Blues managed to go on another 7-0 run, making it just a one-possession game. Five of the seven points on the back of Callum Baker, who had been U of T’s go-to player thus far.

The rest of the quarter was back and fourth basketball leading to an eventual buzzer-beater for U of T, moving the score to 54-51 Brock through three quarters. During the break in-between quarters, Badgers coach Willy Manigat was not pleased with his team’s performance thus far, giving them a stern talking-to on the sideline.

Both teams started the quarter missing their first two offensive possessions and it was U of T’s Callum Baker hitting a fadeaway jumper to cut the score to just one point. Brock’s poor free throw shooting continued as Jevon Brown went one for two from the line and on the very next possession U of T tied the game at 55.

U of T played great defence leading to many fast-break opportunities and an eventual five-point lead with half of the fourth quarter to play. Brock’s big players showed up in the last five minutes. Isaiah Bujdoso and Jordan Tchuente each had two baskets in the next three minutes in a back-and-forth sequence of events.

With the score tied 67-67, U of T swung it around the horn and Aleer Aleer-Leek hit a corner three with just 55 seconds left. But the Badgers’ never say die effort led to a Tchuente three on the very next possession tying the game, followed by a stop on defence.

With less than 24 seconds left in the game, the Badgers stormed down the floor with a chance to win it. With just 4.4 seconds left on the clock, Tchuente made a nice dribble move leading to the layup, taking the lead 72-70. U of T got one final chance to tie or win the game with a three, but a deep three attempt was an eventual airball and the Badgers won their seventh in a row, 72-70.

Daniel Caldwell finished the game with 18 points, seven rebounds and added another steal in the second half, making it three on the night. Isaiah Bujdoso and Jordan Tcheunte both had 10 points, with Tcheunte grabbing more rebounds with nine, compared to Bujdoso’s five.

The Badgers are now 14-3 and look to continue their run of impressive basketball against the University of Windsor and Western University on Feb. 10 and 11. Those games can be streamed on OUAtv.

For more information regarding the Brock men’s basketball team visit gobadgers.ca

