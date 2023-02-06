BLSA hosts series of events for Black History Month 

Photo by: Charlie Martin

Dapo Babajide

February is Black History Month, a remembrance and celebration of significant people, movements and events of Black people throughout history. Brock’s Black Students’ Association has a series of events lined up throughout the month to further promote awareness about the Black community.

“As we enter Black History/African Heritage Month, the BLSA hopes to inspire change and raise awareness of not only the Black diaspora’s history but also the black community’s current success,” said the BLSA on Instagram.

“Black Mental Health Matters!” is an event taking place on Feb. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in room 242 in the Thistle Complex. A discussion with the BLSA on different topics relating to mental health, including stigmas and challenges associated with it.

On Feb. 14, they are hosting a “Love is Blind” event at the Pond Inlet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., where they’re taking a spin on the hit reality show, Love is Blind.

“What is Black: Episode #2” is an event that will take place on Feb. 17, with the location to be announced. They are also hosting a Poetry/Art Night on Feb. 28, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Isaac’s Bar and Grill.

Apart from that, the BLSA TV will be hosting trivia “Hallway Holdups,” throughout the month of February.

“The goal of the events, which include panel discussions, poetry/art nights, and mental health discussions, is to educate the larger student body and community about the current and past contributions of prominent black figures, address current issues confronting the black community, and promote diversity and inclusion amongst all by educating all who are willing,” said the BLSA Instagram.

More events and collaborations are to be announced on their Instagram page.

