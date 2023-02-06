Watch the Super Bowl with your fellow Badgers

Photo by: Adrian Curiel on Unsplash

Dapo Babajide

The Super Bowl is the annual final playoff championship game of the NFL. American Football fans across the world gather to watch the final two teams compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

For this year’s Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Feb.12 at 6:30 p.m. EST.

There is good news for all Badgers football fans. The Residence Action Council is hosting a 2023 Super Bowl watch party at DHOWES theatre taking place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be complementary food and drinks provided for attendants as well as a Super Bowl kahoot for prizes.

American singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will be performing the American National Anthem at State Farm Stadium prior to kickoff while Barbadian singer Rihanna will perform at halftime.

The Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football Conference defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional finals of playoffs. They then went on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the conference finals, making them a contender for the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants in the divisional round of playoffs, then went to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the conference finals, which gave them a shot to win it all at the Super Bowl.

RSVP for the super bowl watch party event on ExperienceBU

Like this: Like Loading...