Brock GSA ringing in third annual Cultural Integration Week

Photo by: Charlie Martin

Abbey Bilotta

This week, Brock’s Graduate Students’ Association (GSA) is offering numerous events to kick off the third annual Cultural Integration Week.

Cultural Integration Week, which began this Monday, Feb. 13 and will offer events until Friday, Feb. 17, is a celebration of the many different cultures on Brock’s campus.

This week will be no different, with the GSA holding several events each day, which Badgers are welcome to take part in.

Although the “culture and sports” event, as well as the “come home Trinidadian carnival”, have already taken place this Monday, there are various other events throughout the week that students will not want to miss out on.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, students can take part in the “culture and coffee” event, where Badgers can enjoy some coffee and snacks while contributing to the 2023 Brock Culinary Culture Cookbook and reading up on some local area culture guides. The event will take place between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at MC-D302 and students can sign up for the event here.

Also on Tuesday, students can take part in the Black History Month Movie Night from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Cairns 207. Students will have the opportunity to view a movie while enjoying popcorn and refreshments. The film will be chosen based on a poll on the Brock GSA Instagram, with students being able to select between The Hate U Give, Hidden Figures or Straight Outta Compton. Registration for the event can be found here. `

The Tuesday events will end with a virtual K-Pop trivia event, beginning at 8 p.m. Prizes will be available for trivia winners and registration can be found here.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, students can take part in the “translation of traditional knowledge panel”, where panelists will discuss their cultural stories and traditions and the various ways they learned their stories. The event will take place in Pond Inlet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and students can register here.

Wednesday will also consist of an event titled “Iaminuk” with Cindy Biancaniello, who will share aspects of traditional Inuit life, as well as details of her own Inuit family and upbringing. Students can contribute to this event by registering here, as well as by bringing non-perishable food items to support the Hadiyaˀdagénhahs food bank. The event will take place between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Sankey Chamber.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, students can take part in “culture shock: beyond the media Student panel” between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in TH 253. The event will feature panelists who will bring to light their daily issues and experiences that typically go ignored in mainstream media. Registration can be found here.

Also on Thursday, students can take part in a second “culture and coffee” event between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at MC-D302. Registration for the event can be found here.

Finally, on Friday, Feb. 17, the GSA will be ending the week off with a Hadiyaˀdagénhahs Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in TH 145. The Hadiyaˀdagénhahs — formally known as Aboriginal Student Service — offers an area to gather, as well as resources for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit students. Registration for this event can be found here.

Also on Friday is the “international flavour fest,” a globally-inspired lunch with featured dishes like bao buns, shawarma, poutine, and more. Only limited spots for this event are available and graduate students can indulge for free. Non-graduate students will be charged a fee upon arrival. Graduate students can register for the event here, and non-graduate students can register here. The event will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in Pond Inlet.

The week’s events will finalize with a “world fair” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Pond Inlet. The event will feature a fair as well as an open mic night to showcase various cultural art forms. Registration for this event can be found here.

With various events celebrating Brock students’ many cultures, GSA’s Cultural Integration Week is an event all students will not want to miss.

