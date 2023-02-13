Farmers and producers encouraged to apply to local Farmers Market

Photo by: Anne Preble on Unsplash

The City of St. Catharines is searching for vendors for their 2023 Farmers Market.

Farmers and producers are being encouraged to apply for space at the market. As the event grows to include new outdoor spaces, farmers are being welcomed back into the city during the harvest season.

“We really want to focus on building the sustainability of our community by bringing on more local farmers and producers this year,” said Deanna Chakarova, a farmers market coordinator, through a press release. “One of the best features of the market is the interaction customers have with vendors who grow and produce their own products. We have some incredible farmers and vendors in our community who offer high-quality locally made products, and we would love to see them join our market community.”

The market, which has run since the early 1860s, expands beyond selling and purchasing—the event also aims to engage members from the community across all ages. Local musicians will be taking part in the market, and an interactive discovery table will be present in order to provide unique experiences to attendees.

The market is known to offer a wide array of locally-sourced fresh foods and handmade items. Fresh farm produce, baked goods, fresh flowers and local preserves are a few examples of items that can be purchased at the market.

The city has provided an extensive list of market vendors, which cover a variety of products. As the city attempts to expand its offerings, new vendors are being called to hopefully join the list.

The market is also known for its events throughout the year. Along with the discovery table; “Winter at the Market,” “Music in the Square” and the “Community Engagement Series” are among this year’s offerings.

Those who are interested in applying for a space in the market can do so through the official application form, and have until Mar. 4 to do so if they wish to receive priority screening.

The 2023 St. Catharines Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with extensions occurring between May and October. Between March and December, it is also open Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market is located at the corner of King St. and James St.

