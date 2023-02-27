Brock men’s wrestling team cleans up at USports Nationals 

Photo by: Chris Chow

The Brock Badgers travelled to Edmonton this weekend for the U Sports Championship, where they competed against the best schools in Canada for their eighth consecutive national championship banner.

The Badgers were the number-one ranked team in the country for much of the season and entered the tournament as the team to beat. They had six athletes who finished in the top three in six of the ten weight classes. They notched two golds, three silvers and one bronze medal, finishing the tournament with 65 team points, which was 14 better than the next team, McMaster Marauders.

Carlos Vargas finished first in the 68 kg weight class. He faced off against Saskatchewan in the final and added yet another clean sheet to his multiple this season, winning 10-0 on a technical fall.

His fellow gold medalist Bobby Narwal competed in the 72 kg weight class and also swept the round-robin matches, winning in many different ways such as technical fall and pin fall victories. In the finals, he managed to beat Calgary in a technical fall victory to join Carlos on the podium.

Other Brock athletes with medals included Max Budgey (silver, 76 kg), Jordan Wylie (silver, 82 kg), Roger Li (silver, 125 kg) and Gabriel Blachette (bronze, 65 kg).

The rest of the Badgers also competed but did not finish on the podium. These athletes were Mark Summers (fourth, 90 kg), Callum Knox (fifth, 100 kg), Gabriel Sementilli (sixth, 57 kg) and Cho Sherpa (sixth, 61 kg).

Brock head coach Marty Calder also left Alberta with an award, winning the male team coach of the year in U Sports.

To learn more about the men’s wrestling team this year visit gobadgers.ca.

