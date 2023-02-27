BUSU annual Wellness Week offering countless events and activities

Photo by: Austin Evans

Abbey Bilotta

Starting next Monday, March 6th, BUSU will be offering an extensive list of events to help students relax.

BUSU’s Wellness Week is an annual event offering various wellness-related resources and activities to aid students during the tail end of the academic year.

This year, from March 6 to 10, students can enjoy various opportunities each day of the week. Starting on Monday, the week will kick off with a sound bath meditation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Union Station. The event will consist of a sound bath partnered with the combination of sounds from a hand pan and crystal singing bowls, led by Yoga with Abbey, a certified meditation and yoga instructor.

On Tuesday, March 7, students can participate in sexual health trivia night, offered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Isaac’s. Hosted by Samatha Bitty, a sexual health and consent educator, the event will challenge teams’ sexuality and sexual health knowledge. Students will also have the chance to win various prizes.

On Wednesday, March 8, students can take advantage of Isaac’s Unwind Wednesday, offered from 6 p.m. until midnight. Students will have the opportunity to de-stress by participating in arcade games and ping pong, while enjoying free food and listening to music. The event is a drop-in with no registration required.

A free hot breakfast, sponsored by Brock Alumni, will be available on Thursday, March 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Union Station, with the event running while supplies last. Also on Thursday, students can take part in Isaac’s Light Up the Night Glo Party, a 19+ event taking place from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event will consist of glow-in-the-dark furniture and decor with music from DJ Rennie. The cover for the event is five dollars and a portion of the sales will be donated to support research at Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

Finally, on Friday March 10, Wellness Week will finish off with puppy yoga in the Kenmore Building. There will be two time slots for this event, with one taking place at 10 a.m. and another at 11:30 a.m. Both classes will last for 45 minutes. Registration for the 10 a.m. class can be found here and registration for the 11:30 a.m. class can be found here. Students should be sure to bring a yoga mat, water and a towel if needed.

In addition to the numerous events taking place during Wellness Week, BUSU is also prepared to offer various activities related to mental, physical and financial health.

The BUSU website offers options for students, such as downloadable colouring pages, a selection of Just Dance videos, a link to Express Fit online fitness classes and more. The website also offers a list of the many wellness-related resources that are offered at Brock, such as Brock Mental Health, Brock SWAC, Campus Pharmacy and more.

For more information on BUSU’s Wellness Week, be sure to visit BUSU’s official website for the event here.

