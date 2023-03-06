Basran and Berg go pro after great OUA seasons 

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Tomas Morgan

Two of Brock men’s hockey players have signed in professional leagues following the 2022-23 OUA season.

Adam Berg, a fifth-year business communications student, is set to join the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL on a standard player contract. The Cincinnati Cyclones are the ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and AHL’s Rochester Americans. Berg finished his OUA career with 35 goals and 33 assists for 68 points in 95 games.

He played his first game for the Cyclones on March 3, where he managed three shots on goal and ended the game with an even plus/minus.

The other Badger who signed a professional contract was goaltender Roman Basran. Basran is a 21-year-old from Delta, BC who was in his first year of a social sciences degree when he signed. Basran previously played in the WHL and OHL for the Kelowna Rockets and Mississauga Steelheads where in his four seasons he finished with a .901 save percentage and a 2.89 GAA.

He then played seven regular games for Brock, where he had a 2.54 SV percentage and a .917 GAA. He outperformed those stats in Brock’s five playoff games with a 2.42 and a .919 despite the team only winning two games.

The lucky team to land Basran was the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder, an affiliate team of the San Jose Sharks (NHL) and San Jose Barracuda (AHL). Basran has yet to start for the Thunder, but he was the backup to starting goaltender Justin Kapelmaster on March 3.

The signing of two Badgers to professional contracts shows that the program is getting better and better every year. Both Berg and Basran thanked their coaches, teammates and staff for their help in getting them to the next level.

To follow Berg and Basran through their professional careers visit the Cincinnati Cyclone’s website or Twitter and the Wichita Thunder’s website and Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...