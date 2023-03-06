City of St. Catharines looking for artists submission for art exhibit

Photo by: Markus Spiske

Dapo Babajide

The City of St. Catharines would like local artists to submit their works for the 14th Annual Juried Art Exhibit.

The City Hall exhibit program hosts three new exhibits annually, the Annual Juried Art Exhibit is one of them. The exhibits are coordinated by the city’s Cultural Services Office to provide City Hall visitors the chance to view original art, historical photos or cultural treasures that reflect St. Catharines’ stories, experiences, perspectives and creative self-expression.

“Open-ended” is the title of this year’s exhibit. The theme asks artists for nothing specific to enable a focus on the explanatory creation process. The art exhibition will showcase the artists’ imaginations and it asks the viewer to embrace the visuals, to embrace the artist’s creative process.

“The theme of this year’s exhibit gives artists a chance to open up and explore their vision without boundaries. Over the years, our juried exhibitions have showcased thought-provoking art by incredibly talented artists. We are looking forward to seeing different interpretations of the theme,” said Carly Anderson, the city’s cultural services supervisor.

Original artwork submissions created within the past three years will be considered from professional, student, and amateur artists. If chosen, artists will be paid an exhibition fee and their art will be considered for the City of St. Catharines’ Civic Art Collection. Chosen pieces will be on display at City Hall from Sept. 25, 2023 to March 15, 2024.

The due date for the submission is June 26, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Selected artists will be notified by email on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 and the artwork delivery date is Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Reception will take place on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

The submission process, including other submission information and guidelines, can be accessed here.

