That’s a wrap on the 2023 Canada Winter Games

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Dapo Babajide

The 2023 Canada Winter Games was a multi-sport event that took place in Prince Edward Island from Feb. 18 to March 5.

The competition included teams from all of Canada’s provinces and territories; Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon. There were 3,600 athletes across 20 sports and 175 events. 18 venues were used in total.

Athletes from all over Canada competed in alpine skiing, archery, badminton, biathlon, boxing, cross-country skiing, curling, fencing, figure skating, freestyle skiing, gymnastics, hockey, judo, karate, ringette, snowboarding, speed skating, squash, table tennis and wheelchair basketball.

Provincial Medal Standings

11 of the 13 provinces and territories earned a medal at the games. Prince Edward Island, the host nation, only saw two medals; one silver and one bronze.

Quebec dominated the games with the most medals; 151 in total, which includes 57 gold, 43 silver and 51 bronze medals. British Columbia came in second with 103 total medals, including 46 gold, 26 silver and 31 bronze medals. Ontario was ranked third overall and saw 108 total medals, including 32 gold, 43 silver and 33 bronze medals.

In fourth place was Alberta with a total of 92 medals, they finished with 20 gold, 36 silver and 36 bronze medals. Fifth place was Nova Scotia with 24 total medals including seven gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals. Manitoba finished sixth place with 19 medals, they had six gold, six silver and seven bronze medals.

Saskatchewan finished seventh with 20 medals in total, including three gold, seven silver and ten bronze medals. In eight place was New Brunswick, they won a total of 16 medals including two gold, four silver and ten bronze medals. Newfoundland and Labrador was in ninth place with four total medals including two gold and two bronze medals.

Yukon was tenth place with three medals; one gold and two bronze medals.

The next Canada Winter Games are set to take place in 2027, the host city and province aren’t confirmed yet.

