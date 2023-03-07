Brock celebrating National Co-op and Work-Integrated Learning month through various programs and events

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Abbey Bilotta

During the month of March, Brock is partnering with Co-operative Education and Work-Integrated Learning (CEWIL) Canada to host numerous programs and initiatives in celebration of National Co-op and Work-Integrated Learning month.

National Co-op and Work-Integrated Learning month is an event that calls attention to related programs throughout Canada. From March 1 to March 31, CEWIL will work to build the capacity for work-integrated learning opportunities in Canada by sharing stories, events, tools, partner information and more.

Being an institution member of the program, Brock participates through its Co-op, Career and Experiential Education (CCEE) unit annually. Through the initiatives and programs offered during the month, the university aims to promote the success of students, partnerships and programs.

Brock’s CCEE will be sharing any events or activities with the Brock community in relation to this year’s theme, #WILinternational. The university’s organization has planned a variety of in-person and virtual events, such as contests, meetings and campaigns.

Here is a list of upcoming events in association with CEWIL’s programs and initiatives.

Co-op On-The-Go Booths

Throughout the month of March, Brock’s CCEE will be offering a variety of Co-op On-The-Go drop-in booths, available for students who have any questions pertaining to co-op opportunities, as well as a chance for students to meet and interact with the CCEE team. The booths are available every Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Thistle hallway located near the entrance to Guernsey Market.

CareerZone Cafes

Another CEWIL event being offered by Brock is the CareerZone cafe. This event is available from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday of the month in the CareerZone room located in Market Hall. The CareerZone team offers support while aiding students in creating connections to potential job opportunities, mapping career goals and building students’ professional network.

There are a variety of different CareerZone topics and themes during the month, such as showcasing your international experience on a resume and cover letter on Wednesday, March 8, volunteering abroad on Monday, March 13 and completing an exchange abroad on Monday, March 20.

Additional and Virtual Events

Numerous other events, including virtual events, will also be available for the Brock community to attend throughout the month. Information regarding all virtual and in-person events, such as a virtual meeting on interviews from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 16, the plus programs info booth from March 13 to 16 located in the Cairns building, a variety of virtual year one co-op events and more, can all be found here.

For more information regarding CEWIL events being offered during the month of March, be sure to visit Brock CareerZone’s official Instagram.

