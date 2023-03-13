Applications are open for Niagara River Lions community suite

Photo by: Charlie Martin

Dapo Babajide

The Meridian Centre Community Use Program offers local non-profit organizations the opportunity to attend sporting events taking place at the arena. Applications are open for all local non-profits for the opportunity to watch Niagara River Lions basketball games.

A community suite is given to any local non-profit organizations for Niagara River Lions basketball games. All local registered charities, local non-profits and sport organizations are encouraged to apply for the program.

Program applicants are matched to select a number of available games through two streams: groups planning to use the community suites for fundraising purposes and groups planning to bring children to a youth game.

“We are proud to partner with community groups to offer opportunities to make long-lasting memories for the children and the youth they serve. This program helps support the good work our community groups accomplish and enhances the quality of life for everyone in St. Catharines,” said Brianne Wilson, the community and events supervisor.

Organizations willing to apply for the program must be eligible by being a registered charity, incorporated non-profit or a minor not-for-profit sport association. Documentation is required from all applicants. They must also serve the residents of St. Catharines to be eligible.

Preference is given to organizations located in St. Catharines. Organizations are also expected to provide Community Use Program tickets to youth to either attend the River Lions game and/or sell, auction or raffle the tickets for charitable fundraising purposes.

Applications for the Meridian Centre Community Use Program close on March 31.

City staff are to conduct a review of submissions and successful applicants will be notified in writing and advised on their game date once a selection is made.

