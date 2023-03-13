Spencer, Huston, Compete in Saskatoon at U SPORTS Nationals 

Photo by: Steven Lelham

Tomas Morgan

Two of Brock’s most promising track and field athletes are 22-year-old Colton Spencer and 23-year-old Madelyn Huston. Both athletes are standout performers in the cutthroat world of track and field thanks due to their exceptional talent and commitment to their sport.

Sprinter and hurdler Colton Spencer is a fourth-year Brock student. His impressive athletic background includes numerous awards and medals, including three OUA medals in the 60-meter hurdles and two U SPORTS finals appearances in the same competition. Spencer’s versatility as an athlete is demonstrated by his participation in the 4×200-metre relay and the 110-metre hurdles.

Spencer’s unwavering dedication to his craft is the reason for his success. He works out six days a week, putting equal emphasis on his physical and mental health. His perseverance has paid off, and he keeps getting better each year. Spencer is on the right track to fulfilling his lifelong dream of competing for Canada in the Olympic Games. He competed in men’s 60m hurdles at the U SPORTS Championship in Saskatoon on Mar. 9, where he finished sixth in the competition.

Jumper and sprinter Madelyn Huston is a fourth-year Brock student. Huston is one of the best athletes in the OUA thanks to her talent in the long jump. She has taken home several medals in the competition, including a gold medal from the 2020 OUA Championships. Huston’s participation in the 1000-metre, 60-metre and 4×200-metre relays demonstrates her versatility on the track.

Huston’s success is a result of her inherent talent and capacity for maintaining focus. She works on her technique and strength five to six days a week. Huston’s perseverance and hard work have paid off, and she’s only getting better. Her ultimate goal is to compete for Canada in the Olympics — given her talent and motivation, it is not unlikely that she will succeed in this endeavour. Huston competed at the U SPORTS Championship on March 9 where she finished twelfth in the women’s 1000m.

The Brock Badgers track and field team has achieved success thanks in large part to Spencer and Huston. They have frequently placed among the top competitors, encouraging their teammates to put in more effort and set higher goals. The Brock University athletics programme has gained recognition thanks to their success, demonstrating that the school is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the world of track and field.

For more information on the Brock men’s track and field team and the women’s track and field team visit here.

