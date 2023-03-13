Women’s figure skating medals three times at OUA Championship

Photo by: Weston M

Tomas Morgan

The Brock Badgers figure skating team finished their 2022–23 season in the OUA Championship, which Western University held at the East Elgin Community Centre in Aylmer on March 7 and 8. They collected a total of three medals to place fifth overall at the provincial showcase.

The Badgers were able to earn 33 points overall, placing them in the top five of the provincial standings thanks to medal finishes in three events and excellent performances in several others. Western (111) won the competition and won the OUA figure skating title for the first time since 2015. Guelph managed 82 points and Toronto not far behind with 75. The Badgers finished just eight points behind the fourth-place McMaster Marauders with 33 points, which was good enough for fifth place.



Alyssa Cross and Camille Dethomasis earned bronze medals for the Badgers on day one of the competition, in the novice short program and gold solo dance.

Daniella Scurto and Olivia Hussey, the Badgers’ highest finishers at the competition, added to the medal count on day two by winning silver in the intermediate similar pairs.

Other finishes in the tournament include Hussey finishing fifth in the star 10 freeskate; Keith and Dethomasis fourth in the open Rhythm dance pair; Cross, Peyton Bishop, Kaia Fogh and Madelyn Wilk fifth in the freeskate four; Turner fifth in the open men’s free skate; and the team fifth in the open synchro.

For four of the ten skaters, it was their last competition in the OUA as Alyssa Cross, Shannele Hanson, Hayley Kieth and Daniella Scurto are all seniors, set to graduate with their respective degrees in the spring.

For more information on the figure skating team visit here.

Like this: Like Loading...