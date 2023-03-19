Brock Human Rights and Equity’s Art Speaks returns this week

Photo by: Brock Human Rights and Equity

Alejandro Vasquez Coronado

Brock Human Rights and Equity’s (HRE) annual Art Speaks art exhibition returns this week with the theme and the title Grow Through What You Go Through: Healing.

Art is a medium that allows people to express emotions in unique ways. Art Speaks takes it a step further and uses artwork to start a conversation around social justice topics.

“The purpose of this project is to use artwork as a vehicle for discussing human rights related issues, to provide a platform for conversation to under-represented groups on campus, and to educate the community about social inequity,” said Eve Nyambiya, Gender, and Sexual Violence Education Coordinator at HRE.

This year’s theme was between Grow through what you go through: Healing and Freedom and Social change; ultimately the former was chosen due to the possibility of inspiring more impactful art pieces.

“We thought this theme would allow students to reflect on what growth and healing looks like after experiencing hardships. When I think of the term, I think about the challenges and hardships that I have faced throughout my life, I consider the phrase grow through what you go through as term that recognizes how much we learn about ourselves when we go through challenges,” said Nyambiya.

The submission date closed on March 16 and accepted a wide variety of art forms including, poems, digital art, photography, and paintings. The event will take place on March 20 at 6 p.m. in Welch Hall atrium. The exhibition is free of charge and is open to all members of the Brock community.

People can expect to view the art pieces as well as to talk with the artists themselves. At the exhibit, there will be tables set up with printed versions of the art for people to take and food will also be included. Additionally, in collaboration with the Student Justice Centre, attendees will be asked to contribute to a large art piece that will be hung up in HRE’s drop-in spaces.

“When attendees arrive, we ask them to write or draw something on the canvas that has meaning to them, which will be revealed at the end of the exhibit. Attendees will also have the opportunity to make mini buttons to bring home as well,” said Nyambiya.

This year’s theme of combining art with a healing process results in a reflective and intimate environment, especially since the artists themselves will be present as well.

“Art is a form of expression; therefore, it can be used as a tool to empower and heal. Art allows individuals to express themselves in a way that words may not be able to convey. By creating art, individuals can explore their feelings, thoughts, and experiences, which can be cathartic and empowering,” said Nyambiya.

For more information visit the ExperienceBU page here or Brock Human Rights and Equity’s Instagram here.

