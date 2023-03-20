Roach and Thiessen earn top end of season awards

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Luke Sweeney

Despite the men’s hockey season coming to an end in a 6-4 OUA quarter final loss to Windsor, a couple of Badgers picked up some consolation prizes to dampen the sting.

Third-year business marketing major and defenseman Cole Thiessen was named to the OUA West’s first all-star team. Thiessen had an excellent campaign, and was tied with fellow Badger’s defender Zach Taylor for sixth in the OUA in points among defensemen.

Another Badger, Jacob Roach, also earned a number of awards to end the season. Roach was named to not only the OUA West’s first all-star team, but was also named the OUA West’s MVP, the first player in Badgers program history to do so.

A second-year sport management student and formerly of the OHL’s Guelph Storm, Roach finished the 2022-23 OUA season as the highest scoring player in the West division, third in scoring and fifth in assists in the OUA overall, and 13th in all of U SPORTS.

In the OUA.ca post announcing Roach’s accomplishment, they made note of the “dynamic offensive weapon” and his four game-winning goals, his eight-game scoring streak, his integral part in a top-ranked Badger’s powerplay in both goals and efficiency and the Badger’s even-strength offence, which ranked second in goals.

Roach’s season was so impressive as to additionally earn him a spot as a U SPORTS second-team all-Canadian. Roach also becomes the first Badger in program history to be selected to a U SPORTS all-Canadian team.

Despite a tough loss in the OUA quarter finals, the Badgers had some notable achievements to celebrate. Defenseman Cole Thiessen and forward Jacob Roach both received recognition for their outstanding performances throughout the season, leaving Brock’s hockey team with much to be proud of.

