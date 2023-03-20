St. Catharines is offering spring recreation programs 

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Dapo Babajide

Spring is here and the City of St. Catharines is offering a variety of recreational and aquatics programming activities for all ages and abilities.

This year, the City is introducing some new programs in addition to other popular recreational programs including; “Kids and Youth Yoga” for kids ages four to 15, “Spring Has Sprung” for kids three to five, “Kidz Who Code” for ages six to ten and “Hop on – Learn to Cycle” for ages six to 13.

Other new programs include “Sewing Club with Creative Bug” for kids ages seven to 14, “Intermediate Watercolour Workshops,” “String Art With Maddy from Knot Really Art,” and “Outdoor Steps and Strength,” for anyone 18 and up.

Some popular first-time winter programs are also being offered again in the spring such as “Zumbini” for kids up to age four, “Carousel Players Drama School,” “Youth Sports Training with FitLight Technology,” “Intro to Rug Hooking,” “Engage As You Age – TRX for those 50-plus” and more.

St. Catharines’ partnership with Brock Niagara Penguins is continuing to bring back “Boccia,” one of its parasport programs for anyone ages seven and up. The program promotes inclusion and accessibility in sport and teaches people of all abilities how to play.

Registration for programs opens for St. Catharines residents on March 21 at 6 p.m. online at ActiveSTC. In person registration for St. Catharines residents begins on March 22 at 8:30 a.m. at the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre.

Non-residents can also apply online via ActiveSTC starting at 6 p.m. on March 23. In-person registration for non-residents begins at 8:30 a.m. on March 24.Spots are limited for programming, therefore, anyone interested is encouraged to apply as early as possible.

Spring programs aside, St. Catharines also continues to offer a variety of drop-in recreational sports and programs for residents of all ages including basketball, badminton, Zumba and DrumFIT. Some of these require reservations and off-site programs require a Play Card for payment.

More information on the spring programs can be found here. Learn more about the drop-in programs here.

