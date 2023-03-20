This year’s most notable individual Academy Award winners

Photo by: Mirko Fabian

Dapo Babajide

The 95th Academy Awards took place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to recognize films released in 2022.

The event was directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Ricky Kirshner, alongside Weiss. Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel hosted this year’s Oscars, making it his third appearance as host of the awards show.

Many talented individuals got nominated for multiple categories. Here are some notable individual award winners.

Brendan Fraser

Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser received the Oscar for actor in a leading role for his performance as “Charlie” in Samuel D. Hunter’s The Whale. Fraser has been nominated for, and has won multiple awards for his acting performance in the film this year, including outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Michelle Yeoh

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar for actress in a leading role for her portrayal of “Evelyn Quan Wang” in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. Yeoh has won numerous awards for her portrayal in the film including best actress in a motion picture —- musical or comedy at the Golden Globe Awards.

Ke Huy Quan

American actor Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for actor in a supporting role for his role as “Waymond Wang” in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. Quan, who had previously quit acting for film production due to not being able to find acting work, got emotional during his acceptance speech. Quan also received the supporting actor in a motion picture award for the same role at the Golden Globe Awards.

Jamie Lee Curtis

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for actress in a supporting role for her portrayal of “Deirdre Beaubeirdre” in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Curtis also won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Ruth Carter

American costume designer Ruth Carter received the Oscar for costume design for her work on Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Carter received the same award a few years ago for her work on the film’s prequel; Black Panther (2018). In addition to this, Carter has won the outstanding costume design and best costume design award for both Black Panther movies at the Black Reel Awards and the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, respectively.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Known collectively as the Daniels, American film directors, producers and film writers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the Oscar for three categories including directing, best picture and writing (original screenplay), for their 2022 adventure/sci-fi masterpiece; Everything Everywhere All at Once. Their film was nominated a total of 11 times and won across seven categories at the 95th Academy Awards.

All in all, it’s fair to say Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated this year’s Academy Awards. Details for next year’s ceremony have not yet been released.

