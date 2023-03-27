Applications open for Seasonal Temporary Commercial patio program

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Dapo Babajide

Food and drink establishments in St. Catharines are now able to enhance their business with the Seasonal Temporary Commercial Patio (STCPatio) program.

The STCPatio program helps restaurants, bars and cafés to get seasonal patios for the warmer months of the year. Applications are now open for any St. Catharines businesses interested in expanding their service areas outside with temporary patios for the upcoming months. The program runs from April 1 to Oct. 31 each year.

In Feb. 2023, the St. Catharines City Council approved the consolidation of the City’s Temporary Outdoor Patios and the Sidewalk and Curbside Patio Programs to create a new program that requires one annual application supporting STCPatios on municipal and private property.

“Permitting temporary extensions of commercial patios in St. Catharines has been vital to the increased operation and overall survival of businesses across St. Catharines. The STCPatio Program is an exciting addition to programming and attractions across St. Catharines while supporting locally owned businesses through expanded service areas during patio season,” said Brian York, Director of Economic Development and Government Relations.

Businesses willing to participate must submit a site-plan sketch as well as a copy of their Refreshment Stand and or Restaurant Business License in good standing. Documentations such as a certificate of insurance and liquor license may also be required depending on where the proposed patio location will be.

All applicants are required to submit a full application with supporting documentation for the 2023 patio season. Applications will remain open throughout the entire program season.

Businesses can review program requirements and design guidelines, as well as complete and submit applications here.

Businesses can contact temporarypatios@stcatharines.ca for more information

