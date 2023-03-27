City of St. Catharines invites residents to apply for Advisory Committees and Task Forces

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Dapo Babajide

Following a recent review and restructuring of its advisory committees and task forces, the City of St. Catharines is looking for applicants to fill-in positions.

Residents of the Garden City are encouraged to apply for one of the city’s nine advisory committees including the Accessibility Advisory Committee, Anti-Racism Advisory Committee, Arts and Culture Advisory Committee, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee and Heritage Advisory Committee.

Other committees include the LGBTQ2+ Advisory Committee, St. Catharines Museum Advisory Committee, Older Adults Advisory Committee and Recreation Master Plan Advisory Committee.

Residents are also encouraged to apply for one of the city’s seven task forces which includes the 2029 Historic Welland Canals Task Force, Clean City Task Force, Fallen Firefighters Memorial Task Force, Development Studies Task Force, Neil Peart Commemorative Task Force, Special Event Fee Reduction Task Force and Surplus Lands Development Task Force.

Residents interested in any of the positions are encouraged to apply before the due date and time: April 21 at 12 p.m.

Membership is to reflect the Garden City’s diverse population in terms of age, race, ethnic identity, sexual orientation, experience and more.

More information about the roles and applying can be found here. Assistance on applying can be found by emailing clercks@stcatharines.ca.

