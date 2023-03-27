Don’t miss out on Brock’s annual Pride Week

Photo by: Charlie Martin

Abbey Bilotta

Taking place now until March 31, Brock’s Pride Week is offering a variety of events to celebrate and raise awareness for 2SLGBTQ+ communities.

Pride Week, which began on Thursday, March 23, was recently expanded from a week-long event to incorporate an additional two days of celebrations, with Brock feeling that seven days would not be enough time to celebrate.

Although the university also celebrates Pride Month in June, the March activities allow students the opportunity to raise support and awareness towards the event while they’re still on campus finishing up the winter term.

“The week is filled with online and in-person activities to help educate, inform and entertain Brock’s two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer (2S&LGBTQ+) communities and their allies,” tweeted Brock.

This year, Pride Week events are organized by Brock’s Student Justice Centre (Brock SJC), the Office of Human Rights and Equity, the President’s Advisory Committee on Human Rights, Equity and Decolonization, the Sexual Violence Prevention Committee, the 2SLGBTQ+ Working Group, the Employment Equity Working Group, Brock Pride Club, Brock University Students’ Union and the Niagara Transgender Action Coalition.

Although numerous events have already taken place this week, students should be sure to not miss out on the variety of activities available between Tuesday and Friday this week.

On Tuesday, March 28, students will have the opportunity to participate in the queer, trans and nonbinary moves class hosted by GoodBodyFeel and Brock SJC. The event will take place between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. in Brock’s Fitness Studio, and will consist of a variety of movements and a meditation to aid students in slowing down, tuning in to xy and/or z and grounding. Registration for the event can be found here.

On Wednesday, March 29, Brock SJC will be hosting the here & queer: 2SLGBTQ+ student focus group from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in TH254. The focus group will provide a space for students to reflect, share, connect and brainstorm on their experiences at Brock related to their gender and sexuality. The capacity for the event is 15, with participants receiving a $20 gift card for their participation. Registration for the event is available here.

Also on March 29 is the one book, one Niagara event featuring author Ivan Coyote. From 7 p.m. to 9.m. in Sean O’Sullivan theatre, Coyote will be discussing their book Care of: Letters, Connections, and Curses, the selected title for the one book, one Niagara initiative. Registration for the event can be found here.

On Thursday, March 30, students can take part in the pride karaoke and social event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Alphie’s Trough. Hosted by Brock SJC, Brock Pride and Faith and Life, the 2SLGBTQ+ community can enjoy a social event with food and games as well as open mic karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. Students can register for the event here.

Finally, on Friday, March 31, students can show their support by participating in the Pride in the Streets, Racism in the Sheets event. This will consist of a two hour workshop that will explore racism within the North American 2SLGBTQ+ movement. The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the TH253 E-Learning Commons, with registration available here.

Also on March 31, Pride Week will reach its end with the transgender day of visibility celebration. This event is open to the public and is available for individuals of all ages and gender identities. The event will consist of flag raising, a community march, and a celebratory gathering downtown and will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Silver Spire Church on St. Paul Street at St. Catharines City Hall. The event will take place in honour of International Transgender Day of Visibility, which takes place each year on March 31. Registration for the event, as well as a full list of the event’s schedule, is available here.

To learn more about each event being offered during Pride Week, be sure to visit Brock’s official Pride Week website.

