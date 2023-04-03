Brock Badgers March Performance Report

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

The month of March was a promising one for the Badgers. Here are the student athletes of the week and the month’s standings.

March Student Athletes of the Week

The athlete of the week of March 6 was Sara Rohr from women’s volleyball.

In an OUA semi final game against York University, Rohr recorded a game-high 52 assists for the Badgers, paving the way for five of her teammates to score nine or more points. Rohr also recorded five kills and three defense digs.

Athletes of the week of March 13 were Grace Pyatt from women’s volleyball and Colton Spencer from men’s track and field.

Pyatt was the key factor in the Badgers’ comeback against Queen’s University in their Quigley cup championship game. She had 22 points, 17 total kills on a .517 attack percentage, 10 block assists and four digs. The game-winning point came from Pyatt’s block in the fifth set. She was also named an OUA first team all-star for the second year in a row. Spencer finished fifth in Canada at the U SPORTS National Championship, running a time of 8.20. He improved from his tenth place performance at the U SPORTS championship a year prior.

The week of March 20 saw Sara Rohr from women’s volleyball, again, as the athlete of the week.

Rohr was a major help to the Badgers women’s volleyball team when they competed at the U SPORTS national championship. In two championship games, Rohr had over 100 assists, 11 digs, two service aces, one block assist and one kill. Rohr ranked first in assists per set in the OUA with an average of nine point eight assists. She was also an OUA West first team all-star.

March Standings for Badgers Varsity Athletics

Only three varsity teams still had competitions left in March. They all exceeded expectations.

Track and Field

Four Badgers track-and-field athletes competed at the U SPORTS Championship in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan from March 9 to March 11. Three out of the four athletes earned top five results.

Women’s Volleyball

Badgers women’s volleyball hosted the Quigley Cup at the Bob Davis Gymnasium on March 11. They played against Queen’s University. After losing the first two sets, they came back to win the game three set wins to the Queens’ two. On March 17, they faced off against the University of British Columbia at the U SPORTS Quarter Final in Vancouver, British Columbia, losing one set win to UBC’s three. On March 18, they played against Mount Royal University at the U SPORTS Consolation Semifinal in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Wrestling

Badgers wrestling took part in the 2023 Canadian Wrestling Championships on March 10 to March 12 at Waterloo, Ontario. The Badgers received a total of seven podium results.

This concludes the Badger varsity athletics games and competitions for the 2022/2023 season.

