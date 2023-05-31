Retired Brock professor has returned to her passion for art 

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Annilea Purser

St. Catharines resident Barbara Bucknall was once a French literature professor at Brock and since retirement has returned to her childhood passion for art.

Last spring, while moving into my student rental for the year, an elderly woman approached me to introduce herself as my neighbour. Beyond sharing her name and excitement over young people moving in next door, she also gifted me a signed copy of her book, The Witch Poems – a collection of poetry and artwork. The poems were thought-provoking, and piqued my interest in learning more about her journey to becoming an artist.

Over the following few months, my interest furthered when Barbara began displaying her artwork on her front lawn, often playing classical music and drawing or painting, when the weather permitted. Over time, I collected a few pieces of art and was given a series of books by her to add to my personal collection.

This spring, I was able to indulge this interest, sitting down to talk with Barbara about her journey to art.

When asked about where her passion began, she offered a story that started in her home city of Birmingham, England. It is in this setting, during the Second World War, that Barbara’s teacher noticed her natural inclination for art, and sought a way for her to have art supplies of her own to practice her talent at home which proved a challenge considering the rationing of said supplies during wartime.

“Everything was in short supply and even paint boxes were in short supply,” said Bucknall.

After her teacher’s pleading to the authorities, she eventually received a kit of art supplies. “The teacher wrote a letter saying that I was so good at art that I deserved to have a paintbox,” said Bucknall.

While speaking with Barbara, it struck me that she has collected a series of inspirations for her current work since her childhood, including those like colours, religious and spiritual inquiries, and interactions with French literature.

In our conversation, Barbara shared that her initial fascination with art stemmed from her witnessing of the vibrant colours one could create in their work. Shortly after receiving her first paintbox, Barbara became fascinated with said colours,

“I was so thrilled with the names of all the colours, viridian, and scarlet, and aquamarine, and cobalt—names I had never come across before,” said Bucknall. “My first experience with colour was before grade school when my mother took me for a walk to a dance class and on the way I saw an empty milk of magnesia bottle lying in the gutter and it was such a beautiful blue, a colour that I came to call cobalt,” said Bucknall.

This fascination with colour shines through her work that she now produces. Dancing lines of chartreuse, turquoise, cyan, and lemon are common in her drawings. Even in her lesser-produced mixed media pieces, Barbara focuses on layering colourful patterns that invite viewers to explore the pieces rather than be blinded by their brightness; an often difficult balance to strike.

Barbara’s work has also featured a number of godly, spiritual influences that seem to be sourced from her own religious journey. “There is one long poem that I’ve written that is a memory of a previous existence where I was a follower of Jesus,” said Bucknall.

While the artist now frequently attends a local Anglo-Catholic church, she has explored other beliefs in the past. “When I was a young child, my mother had a British nanny for me and my younger brothers and she was quite religious. She was known as plymouth brethren who were much like the old-fashioned quakers,” said Bucknall.

This nanny motivated Barbara to go into a forest and meditate frequently. While no longer in a forest, she continues to meditate early in the morning. The influence of religion shines through her work’s spiritual qualities, like in the aforementioned poem, and in various paintings and drawings that she has named after godly influences like saints, gods, and heavenly places.

Beyond putting colour on paper, Barbara has also worked on a number of written projects. Professionally, she spent time being a professor at Brock shortly after the school’s inception, teaching French literature and authoring multiple books. One of Barbara’s greatest muses was the French writer Marcel Proust, known for writings like Remembrance of Things Past. Barbara shared with me that her fascination with Proust largely came from his writings on homosexuality, as she argues that he took a more sympathetic approach to discussing same-sex relationships than most writers of the time.

She has also engaged with a number of other writing projects, including producing children’s books and long-form pieces. In the past, Barbara has shared with me that one of her greatest joys is inventing and sharing stories, particularly with children. Prior to the school being taken over by housing, she would visit classes at the historic Glen Ridge Public School and create stories for the children.

Currently, Barbara is working on writing a novel that features a complex story about one’s encounters with religion, deriving inspiration from her childhood encounters.

What became clear after speaking for a while is that Barbara is an eclectic individual: she not only gathers physical possessions like beloved books or takes care of living beings like her cats, she is also an avid scavenger for stories, relationships, and, perhaps most of all, meaning.

Barbara’s spirited persona is certainly shown through her artistry, allowing her pieces to be rare reflections of a well-lived life.

If you would like to browse Barbara’s artwork or learn more about her, you can do so by contacting her at bucknallbarbara@gmail.com and visiting her website here.

