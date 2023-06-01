Allegations of bullying, unsafe environment at Brock Dance club

Holly Morrison

Photo by Andrea Palacios on Unsplash

When Grace joined Brock Dance in September, she thought she was joining a recreational club where she could find joy in dance amidst a busy university schedule.

Instead, Grace, whose name has been changed for privacy reasons, alleges that she found herself in an unsafe environment, where she was repeatedly bullied and excluded from club activities by her teacher, club executives, and classmates.

Brock Dance is a student run club, ratified by BUSU. Both executives and teachers are Brock students. They offer both recreational and competitive dance classes where dancers can choose to pursue many different styles of dance. Brock Dance holds two weeks worth of drop-in classes in September, then more structured classes are formed based on style and level.

At certain points throughout the school year, Brock Dance puts on a recital called the Benefit, where each group performs the dance that they have been learning in class. The first recital was on February 4th. Grace had been regularly attending classes and arrived at the recital on time for her dress rehearsal.

The day before, Grace had been by her mother’s bedside at a hospital in Oakville. Her mother was hospitalized for a debilitating illness. On Jan. 30, she learned that her mother was in critical condition, and rushed home to be with her. She sent a message to a Brock Dance executive who she believed to be a good friend, letting her know that she’d be missing class on Feb. 2.

She left the hospital to attend the Benefit. She says she was hoping to take her mind off of the situation, at least for a few hours.

She felt instantly unwelcomed.

When Grace’s group was called on stage to rehearse, Grace was immediately told to get off the stage, and was informed by a competitive team dancer that she had never met before, that her teacher was not going to permit her to dance. She was told that she would not be allowed to dance because she had missed rehearsal two days prior. Grace says that she was never made aware of any policy that prevents a dancer from performing on the grounds of missing class.

A student, who was not in Grace’s class, provided a statement to The Brock Press about the incident. The student was in a different dance group, but saw Grace being sent off stage.

Grace attempted to speak with her dance teacher, but was instead directed to speak with the president of Brock Dance. She explained her situation, but was told that she would not be allowed to dance.

According to the student who saw Grace being sent offstage, new choreography had been added to Grace’s group’s routine, and members of her class were teaching her anyway. According to the student, Grace appeared to know the dance.

Another dancer who provided a statement to The Brock Press saw Grace visibly upset in the dressing room after this interaction and confirmed that, to the best of their knowledge, Grace had been told she could not dance because she had missed class.

In the 15 minutes leading up to the actual performance, Grace was able to speak with her teacher. According to Grace, the teacher (who has since graduated and taught advanced jazz classes) told her that the decision had been made by the executive team, and that she would not be dancing.

Grace was then told that this decision had been made because her foot was injured. Grace unequivocally states that she was not injured at the time of the recital, and other dancers who were present confirmed that she did not appear to be injured. One of the dancers confirmed that in her estimation, Grace could have danced had she been allowed on stage.

Grace was excluded from any group photos taken at the event. The Brock Press obtained and reviewed the group photos posted to Brock Dance’s social media, and Grace was not present in any of them.

When asked for comment, the Brock Dance Executive Team said the following:

“As explained to the dancer, there were a couple of reasons contributing to their removal from the Benefit performance.”

On Feb 6, the Brock Dance executive team sent an email to Grace and apologized for a “miscommunication.”

They went on to say that professionalism and respect were top priorities for the club, and that dancers are expected to “carry forward in all aspects of Brock Dance including classes and performances.”

The executive team cited a responsibility to “minimize the risk of possible injury,” as the reason for their decision.

This follow-up was unsatisfying to Grace. She was uninjured, and says that there was no sympathy or leniency offered when it came to her missing class during her distressing family situation.

About a week after the recital on Feb 13, Grace sent an email to the Brock University Students’ Union about the treatment she had received at the recital, citing concerns about student safety. BUSU agreed to investigate and met with Grace. On March 3, she asked for an update and was informed that BUSU had met with the Brock Dance executive team, and were in the process of speaking to one of the instructors.

Grace met with BUSU once again on March 7 as part of BUSU’s investigation. On March 17, she asked for an update, which she received. According to the emails acquired by The Brock Press, BUSU met with Brock Dance’s president to discuss her role and responsibility. They offered to sit in on a meeting with Grace and the executive team and directed her to Brock Human Rights and Equity Services to make a formal report.

Grace did not meet with Brock HRE, saying that she felt discouraged by the solutions already proposed by BUSU.

During this time, Grace continued attending Brock Dance classes in preparation for the second recital in April, which she did participate in.

Other dancers refused to speak with The Brock Press for fear of retribution, but one did note that some feel that the competition dancers tend to look down on recreational dancers.

On March 10, Grace was participating in class when she cut her foot on a piece of glass that was on the floor. Her foot was cut so badly that she bled through her footwear and onto the ground. While she doesn’t fault anyone for there being glass on the floor, she says she was disturbed by the lack of care the executives and teacher who were present showed. Another Brock dancer confirmed to The Brock Press that they saw Grace in the hallway later that day and saw her food bleeding.

The Brock Press reached out to Brock Dance, allowing them the opportunity to respond to the allegations. Their full statement is as follows:

“Brock Dance strives to create an inclusive and fun atmosphere for all members, but above everything, we value the safety of our dancers. We were saddened to learn from the Brock Press that the student mentioned feels the situation is unresolved, as the Executive Team has previously met with them and BUSU to work through this. However, we will continue to maintain open and honest communication with all parties involved until a resolution is reached. The Executive Team, not the teacher, is responsible for all final decisions made in efforts to hold the safety of our dancers to the highest standard. This particular teacher is a widely loved and well-respected member (now graduate) of Brock Dance and is not responsible for the situations addressed in the allegations. We in no way want to dismiss or invalidate the dancer’s feelings, and as stated, are more than happy to continue working with the student towards a resolution.”

They did not respond to the allegations about the injury caused by glass on the floor.

Grace does not intend to return to Brock Dance next year.

Allegations of bullying, unsafe environment at Brock Dance club

When Grace joined Brock Dance in September, she thought she was joining a recreational club where she could find joy in dance amidst a busy university schedule.

Instead, Grace, whose name has been changed for privacy reasons, alleges that she found herself in an unsafe environment, where she was repeatedly bullied and excluded from club activities by her teacher, club executives, and classmates.

Brock Dance is a student run club, ratified by BUSU. Both executives and teachers are Brock students. They offer both recreational and competitive dance classes where dancers can choose to pursue many different styles of dance. Brock Dance holds two weeks worth of drop-in classes in September, then more structured classes are formed based on style and level.

At certain points throughout the school year, Brock Dance puts on a recital called the Benefit, where each group performs the dance that they have been learning in class. The first recital was on February 4th. Grace had been regularly attending classes and arrived at the recital on time for her dress rehearsal.

The day before, Grace had been by her mother’s bedside at a hospital in Oakville. Her mother was hospitalized for a debilitating illness. On Jan. 30, she learned that her mother was in critical condition, and rushed home to be with her. She sent a message to a Brock Dance executive who she believed to be a good friend, letting her know that she’d be missing class on Feb. 2.

She left the hospital to attend the Benefit. She says she was hoping to take her mind off of the situation, at least for a few hours.

She felt instantly unwelcomed.

When Grace’s group was called on stage to rehearse, Grace was immediately told to get off the stage, and was informed by a competitive team dancer that she had never met before, that her teacher was not going to permit her to dance. She was told that she would not be allowed to dance because she had missed rehearsal two days prior. Grace says that she was never made aware of any policy that prevents a dancer from performing on the grounds of missing class.

A student, who was not in Grace’s class, provided a statement to The Brock Press about the incident. The student was in a different dance group, but saw Grace being sent off stage.

Grace attempted to speak with her dance teacher, but was instead directed to speak with the president of Brock Dance. She explained her situation, but was told that she would not be allowed to dance.

According to the student who saw Grace being sent offstage, new choreography had been added to Grace’s group’s routine, and members of her class were teaching her anyway. According to the student, Grace appeared to know the dance.

Another dancer who provided a statement to The Brock Press saw Grace visibly upset in the dressing room after this interaction and confirmed that, to the best of their knowledge, Grace had been told she could not dance because she had missed class.

In the 15 minutes leading up to the actual performance, Grace was able to speak with her teacher. According to Grace, the teacher (who has since graduated and taught advanced jazz classes) told her that the decision had been made by the executive team, and that she would not be dancing.

Grace was then told that this decision had been made because her foot was injured. Grace unequivocally states that she was not injured at the time of the recital, and other dancers who were present confirmed that she did not appear to be injured. One of the dancers confirmed that in her estimation, Grace could have danced had she been allowed on stage.

Grace was excluded from any group photos taken at the event. The Brock Press obtained and reviewed the group photos posted to Brock Dance’s social media, and Grace was not present in any of them.

When asked for comment, the Brock Dance Executive Team said the following:

“As explained to the dancer, there were a couple of reasons contributing to their removal from the Benefit performance.”

On Feb 6, the Brock Dance executive team sent an email to Grace and apologized for a “miscommunication.”

They went on to say that professionalism and respect were top priorities for the club, and that dancers are expected to “carry forward in all aspects of Brock Dance including classes and performances.”

The executive team cited a responsibility to “minimize the risk of possible injury,” as the reason for their decision.

This follow-up was unsatisfying to Grace. She was uninjured, and says that there was no sympathy or leniency offered when it came to her missing class during her distressing family situation.

About a week after the recital on Feb 13, Grace sent an email to the Brock University Students’ Union about the treatment she had received at the recital, citing concerns about student safety. BUSU agreed to investigate and met with Grace. On March 3, she asked for an update and was informed that BUSU had met with the Brock Dance executive team, and were in the process of speaking to one of the instructors.

Grace met with BUSU once again on March 7 as part of BUSU’s investigation. On March 17, she asked for an update, which she received. According to the emails acquired by The Brock Press, BUSU met with Brock Dance’s president to discuss her role and responsibility. They offered to sit in on a meeting with Grace and the executive team and directed her to Brock Human Rights and Equity Services to make a formal report.

Grace did not meet with Brock HRE, saying that she felt discouraged by the solutions already proposed by BUSU.

During this time, Grace continued attending Brock Dance classes in preparation for the second recital in April, which she did participate in.

Other dancers refused to speak with The Brock Press for fear of retribution, but one did note that some feel that the competition dancers tend to look down on recreational dancers.

On March 10, Grace was participating in class when she cut her foot on a piece of glass that was on the floor. Her foot was cut so badly that she bled through her footwear and onto the ground. While she doesn’t fault anyone for there being glass on the floor, she says she was disturbed by the lack of care the executives and teacher who were present showed. Another Brock dancer confirmed to The Brock Press that they saw Grace in the hallway later that day and saw her food bleeding.

The Brock Press reached out to Brock Dance, allowing them the opportunity to respond to the allegations. Their full statement is as follows:

“Brock Dance strives to create an inclusive and fun atmosphere for all members, but above everything, we value the safety of our dancers. We were saddened to learn from the Brock Press that the student mentioned feels the situation is unresolved, as the Executive Team has previously met with them and BUSU to work through this. However, we will continue to maintain open and honest communication with all parties involved until a resolution is reached. The Executive Team, not the teacher, is responsible for all final decisions made in efforts to hold the safety of our dancers to the highest standard. This particular teacher is a widely loved and well-respected member (now graduate) of Brock Dance and is not responsible for the situations addressed in the allegations. We in no way want to dismiss or invalidate the dancer’s feelings, and as stated, are more than happy to continue working with the student towards a resolution.”

They did not respond to the allegations about the injury caused by glass on the floor.

Grace does not intend to return to Brock Dance next year.

Like this: Like Loading...