We are hiring!

The Brock Press is hiring a staff photographer and a sports & wellness editor! These paid opportunities will allow you to gain valuable experience in a student-run, learning-focused environment.

Deadline to Apply: Tuesday, September 27th, 2022 at 00:01.

Photographer

Job Description:

passionate about photography

communicative, flexible, adaptable, and dedicated

currently enrolled in an undergraduate degree program at Brock University

previous experience is considered an asset but not required

The Brock Press staff photographer will be responsible for filling weekly photo requests submitted by other staff members to be published alongside weekly articles. The photographer will work closely with the Editor-in-Chief and the Social Media Manager to ensure high-quality images accompany all Brock Press-related content.

If interested please send a Resume, a Cover Letter, and a short portfolio to editor@brockpress.com

Sports and Wellness Editor

Job Description:

Passionate about sport, with a particular focus on Brock University athletics

Willing to learn about and report on a variety of sports

Generally knowledgeable about sports and wellness topics

Prepared to attend Brock Badgers home games in order to best report on them

Flexible, communicative, adaptable and dedicated

Currently enrolled in an undergraduate degree program at Brock University

previous experience is considered an asset but not required

The Sports & Wellness editor will be responsible for producing three weekly articles covering sports and wellness topics that interest the Brock community. They will attend Brock Badgers home games, connect with coaches and athletes, and much more!

If interested please send a Resume, a Cover Letter, and a brief writing sample to editor@brockpress.com